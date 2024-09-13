Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 47.2% in August

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by $0.97. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

