Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 3,502 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, July 16th, Balaji Gandhi sold 783 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $18,588.42.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.76 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 76.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHR

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.