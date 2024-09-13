Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 3,148 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $73,191.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 755,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,466.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $39,622.06.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PHR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,199,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

