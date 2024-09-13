Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Yvonne Hui Sells 744 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $17,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Yvonne Hui sold 283 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $6,718.42.
Phreesia Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:PHR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $29.16.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
