Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY remained flat at $2.68 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pigeon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

