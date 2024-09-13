Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $41.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $94,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

