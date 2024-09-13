PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.16

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 5092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $631,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.