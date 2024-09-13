PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.47. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 171,208 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 552,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 75.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 275,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

