PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.47. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 171,208 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.