Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 414 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.