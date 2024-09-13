Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

