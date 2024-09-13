Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $207,161,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,967 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $179.97 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.91. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

