Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 4,545 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $112.86 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

