Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $236.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $236.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.