Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,069,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.2 %

APH opened at $63.45 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

