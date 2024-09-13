Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,041,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 5.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MDY opened at $545.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.88 and a 200-day moving average of $541.68.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Squeeze is on for Petco Stock, Buy it When the Dust Settles
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.