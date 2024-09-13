Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 2%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72. 649,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,639,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 137.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

