Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.60

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.60 and last traded at $83.53, with a volume of 40654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.87.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,978,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,795,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,674,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

