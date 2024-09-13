Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 5.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 15.74%.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

