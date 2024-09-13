Platinex (CVE:PTX) Shares Up 7.3%

Platinex Inc (CVE:PTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 257,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 294,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Platinex Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.
About Platinex
Platinex Inc is an exploration and evaluation-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Its properties include Shining Tree Gold Property, Herrick Deposit, Nabish Lake and South McFaulds. The Company holds interest in approximately 140 claims (over 5,680 acres) in Shining Tree Gold Property, situated in Churchill, MacMurchy and Asquith Townships in Ontario.
