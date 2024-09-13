PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director D Jonathan Merriman Buys 17,800 Shares of Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,705.00.

PodcastOne Trading Down 3.0 %

PODC opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. PodcastOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

