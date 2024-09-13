Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 49.1% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Polymath has a total market cap of $44.20 million and $5,327.16 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00108229 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

