Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Up 90.5% in August

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,800 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 436,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Popular alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Trading Up 0.3 %

Popular stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 183,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. Popular has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Popular

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.