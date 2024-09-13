Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 15th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 212,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

