PotCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.51 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $32.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00109741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.