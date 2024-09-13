PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 995.32 and a beta of 1.13. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 354,616 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 340,555 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 304,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

