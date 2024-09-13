Premia 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,862.61 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $12,862.61 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Premia has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00261282 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.