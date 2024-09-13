Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Benchmark lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.94.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.76 on Monday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $346,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $346,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $26,327.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,241.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,312 shares of company stock worth $3,154,400 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 265.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

