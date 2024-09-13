Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Down 6.2%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 18,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 32,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

