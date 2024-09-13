Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 833,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 463,697 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 222,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 241,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,315 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

EELV opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.