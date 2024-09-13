Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

