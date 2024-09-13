Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,747 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after buying an additional 303,680 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

