Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Celsius accounts for about 1.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

