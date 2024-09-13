Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

