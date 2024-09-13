Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 131,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DIV stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

