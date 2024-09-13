Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

