Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 154,558 shares during the quarter. Nordic American Tankers makes up about 1.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Nordic American Tankers worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,296,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 137,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $753.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

