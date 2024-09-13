Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 91,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

