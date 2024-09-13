Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 22.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.