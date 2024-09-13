Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 115,393 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Leggett & Platt as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.