Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.90% of Procore Technologies worth $87,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,359,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,905,294.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $132,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,359,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,905,294.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,025. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

