ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Head to Head Comparison

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and BioAtla”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.57) -4.19 BioAtla $250,000.00 349.98 -$123.46 million ($2.49) -0.73

ProKidney has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioAtla. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.6% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProKidney and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -8.80% BioAtla N/A -169.69% -97.52%

Risk & Volatility

ProKidney has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProKidney and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 2 2 0 2.50 BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00

ProKidney presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.28%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 378.82%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than ProKidney.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

