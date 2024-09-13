Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Prom has a total market cap of $93.02 million and $1.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00008816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009634 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,771.88 or 0.99922764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008094 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.13351668 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,435,395.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

