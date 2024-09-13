ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,817,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 23,357,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.62 and had previously closed at $11.47.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

