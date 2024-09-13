ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 826,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,192 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $37.49.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth $495,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $817,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

