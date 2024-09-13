Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director William D. Waddill Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,694,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

