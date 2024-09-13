Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,027,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CEOS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 2,039,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,002. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Psykey Company Profile
