Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,027,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CEOS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 2,039,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,002. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

