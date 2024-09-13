Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 2.7%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 22,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 211,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

