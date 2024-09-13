Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.39. Approximately 180,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,906,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.32, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pure Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

