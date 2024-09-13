Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Matrix Service Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 66.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

