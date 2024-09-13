Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Issued By Roth Capital

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIOX opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

